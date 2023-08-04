Watch: Police Officer Pushes Passenger With His Elbow To Shut Mumbai Local's Gate

India is the most populated country in the world. The increase in population has had a negative impact on the country, as the number of resources available is limited. There are many people in the country who live in deprivation of even the most basic necessities. Public transport in the country has also been vastly affected by the rise in the number of people. Overcrowding often affects the operating speed, travel time, and sometimes even the safety of the travellers. There are various videos where overcrowding on public transportation has led to some of the funniest incidents on the internet. A similar clip of the Mumbai local train has been going viral on social media.

According to the viral clip, a special AC coach of the Mumbai local was found to be overcrowded with passengers. During the summer season, the number of people travelling in the AC coach of the local train increases. In the video, a person is stuck near the entrance of the coach, which results in an obstruction in the closing of the gates. Reportedly, the coach was so overcrowded that the passenger’s posterior was found to be an obstruction in the gate. As per the video, a police officer enters the scene and is found to be hilariously pushing the passenger’s posterior with his elbow. After he successfully does so, the train’s gate automatically closes.

The video of the whole incident has been making rounds on social media, and people have been flooding the comment section with funny comments. One of the users commented, “The condition of my wardrobe is exactly the same." Another user jokingly wrote, “When you don’t give up, the universe gives you the push you need." A third user commented, “The dog feels helpless seeing the most developed minds struggling with the concepts of space and matter."

The viral clip was shared by Instagram and has gotten more than 23.3 million views and more than 1 million likes on Instagram.