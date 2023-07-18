Watch: Python Tightly Wraps Itself Around Man's Neck And Then...

Snakes are one of the deadliest creatures on Earth and watching snake videos online is fascinating and yet scary. A video on social media that has gone viral shows how a snake wrapped itself around a man, making him struggle for his life.

The video starts with an older man standing and the snake, a Python, already wrapped around the man’s neck. It has tightly wound itself around his neck and gives no sign to budge. Meanwhile, a young man comes running and tries to unwind the snake but fails, and the older man falls into the water below.

The young man tries again but nothing happens. Another boy comes running to help the two but it proves to be futile again. They keep trying to free the man from the snake and the boy even picks up a small boulder to kill the snake but it seems he could not muster the courage to go forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official_Reels_Hindi (@official.reels.hindi)

The video was posted on Instagram by an account called @official.reels.hindi. The caption on the post reads, “OMG Ajgar (Python)." The post has got twenty-four thousand likes and almost one million views. The netizens expressed their distress in the comments. One user said, “Would hate to have to rely on those guys to save me," and another said, “Somebody, explain to me how that snake got around his neck." A third comment praised the boy for his bravery, “Ladke ki himmat ki koi sima nhi wa (the boy’s courage knows no limit wow)."

In another video which went viral last year, a man is seen willingly carrying a Python that has wrapped itself around his neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)

The video went viral on Instagram and was posted by a handle called @nickthewrangler. The caption of the post read, “Nervous while python squeezes my vocal cords." The man lifts the snake in his arms, which has wrapped its tail around his neck.