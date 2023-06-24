Watch: Raging Bull Thrashes Man During Spanish Festival

Animals and humans share a special bond. Both of them are dependent on each other in some way or another. Pet animals are mostly friendly with humans. Usually, it is said that humans should maintain their distance from wild animals, but even they tend to harm humans only when they are provoked. Human beings tend to get in the way of animals and disturb them for their amusement. A video in which a man can be seen standing in the way of a running bull and getting thrashed by it is going viral on social media.

Twitter account @100waystodIe shared a video wherein a man is standing in the way of a running bull. He is standing there and provoking it. Later, the raging bull thrashes him, and he is thrown out of the frame. According to reports, the viral clip is from a bull-running festival in Pamplona, Spain. During the festival, organisers imprison bulls and then release them onto the streets. People are also found to be running, and the raging bulls chase them. Reportedly, many people get injured during this festival.

Many were shocked to see the viral clip and went to the comment section to express their views. One of the users wrote, “Ouch! Hope everything ok with this guy." Another user sarcastically commented with an X-ray picture of the spine, which looked tilted. He wrote, “The boy is fine, they have done some tests". A third user wrote, “Was he testing his endurance?" So far, the video has received 3 lakh views and has gone viral on social media.

Recently, another clip went viral on social media where a woman was attacked by a pet tiger. In the clip, the woman was seen petting the tiger affectionately when suddenly the tiger became aggressive and lunged at her, grabbing her elbow