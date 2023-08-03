Watch: Rare Breed Of Snake Spotted In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba District

In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, a rare breed of snake was spotted, sparking curiosity and fear among the locals. An Albino snake was spotted recently after the heavy rains in the state. An Albino snake lacks pigmentation or a particular colour, a condition which is normally seen in the body and eyes. It is a genetic abnormality called albinism. This makes them fall under the category of rare species. The locals recorded a video of the snake, which is now doing the rounds on the internet.

As per the clip, the snake with its distinct white colour was spotted slithering towards fallen branches of a tree. The very sight of this reptile has made people aware of the biodiversity of the area and has also piqued interest among others to protect such rare species of snakes. The clip was shared on Twitter, and is amassing a lot of attention since being posted.

The tweet read, “Rare albino snake. As per the information, the video is of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.” Social media users were in awe after seeing this rare snake. Reportedly, the snake was five feet long and can be seen crawling amid bushes.

Previously, in the month of May, a rare albino Cobra of 5 feet in length was rescued in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) after it had entered the residential area of Podanur. The members of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) reached the location to rescue the snake and handed it over to the Range Office of Coimbatore Forest Division. Later, as per reports, it was released into the reserve forest in Anaikatti, to maintain the rich biodiversity and a balance in the ecosystem.

As per the post, experts shared that this snake is venomous and poses a great threat to human lives if bitten. One bite of a Cobra can cause paralysis or even death, if no immediate medical treatment is received. Only trained professionals handle these reptiles with utmost deft, care and expertise.