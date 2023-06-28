WATCH: Rescued Chimpanzee Sees Sky For The First Time In 28 Years

Vanilla, a chimpanzee who survived a distressing laboratory experiment program, saw the sky for the first time after arriving at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida. A heartwarming video, shared by Save the Chimps’ primatologist Dr Andrew Halloran, showcased how the chimpanzee was greeted with a huge hug by alpha male Dwight. She further gazed skyward and explored her new home. A Twitter user shared the video with a caption reading, “Heart-warming moment Vanilla the chimp, 29, explodes with joy when she sees the sky for the first time after being caged her entire life."

Heart-warming moment Vanilla the chimp, 29, explodes with joy when she sees the sky for the first time after being caged her entire life. pic.twitter.com/LYbf7S1lWB— Carlos Perez (@CarlosP95095856) June 27, 2023

Reportedly, the 29-year-old chimp has never been outside of a 5-foot-square cage and a garage-sized enclosure until she moved into the sanctuary. Going by the video, Vanilla is spellbound by her new abode. According to New York Post, Vanilla lived in the notorious laboratory until she was 2.

When the lab was shut down in 1997, she was then transferred to California where she stayed in a larger enclosure at a refuge, which went out of business in 2019 and was further threatened by wildfires. Last year, the Save the Chimps sanctuary arranged for FedEx to fly Vanilla and her group to the 150-acre Sunshine State location.

Dr. Andrew Halloran, a primatologist from Save the Chimps, expressed that Vanilla’s new habitat is significantly better in comparison to her previous living conditions in California. He mentioned that the chimp has settled in nicely and is busy exploring the island along with her fellow chimpanzees. “Vanilla is settling in very well. When she’s not exploring the island with her friends, she can usually be found perched atop a three-story climbing platform surveying her new world," Halloran was quoted by Mirror.

Save the Chimps is an organization committed to offering shelter to primates saved from different situations like the exotic pet trade, roadside zoos, laboratories, and the entertainment sector. Currently, it houses a total number of 226 chimpanzees.