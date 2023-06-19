Watch: Restaurant’s Re 1 Hyderabadi Biryani Offer Leads To Chaos

Businesses offering discounts to attract customers is not a new thing but in this case, from Telangana’s Karim Nagar, the situation went a little too overboard. The special discount offers on biryani created a ruckus at a newly opened restaurant. The eatery had announced the offer to serve a plate of chicken biryani at just Re 1. As expected, the discount attracted a lot of attention from the biryani lovers in the town. The attention eventually became too much to handle as a sea of people turned up at the restaurant to avail the special prize offer. The restaurant had promised the first 100 customers the chance to savour biryani for an incredibly low price. As the clock struck early Saturday morning, June 17, an eager and enthusiastic crowd began to gather in anticipation of availing the offer.

As the hours passed and the line grew longer, excitement morphed into distress. When the hotel finally opened its doors, an intense surge of people jostling and pushing one another to gain entry ensued. The sheer number of individuals vying for the limited spots led to an alarming situation.

According To India.com, The crowd started attacking the hotel, leaving the management with no choice but to shut down the offer for the safety of both staff and customers. The sight of the mob and the ruckus it created was an unsettling spectacle.

A restaurant in #Karimnagar #Telangana opened with an offer of Biryani for 1 Rupees Note pic.twitter.com/50wTiGflda— ABS (@iShekhab) June 17, 2023

The large gathering resulted in severe traffic congestion, disrupting the normal flow of vehicles in the vicinity. The local traffic police, alerted by the situation, swiftly intervened to manage the unruly crowd. Their prompt action helped bring some semblance of order to the chaotic scene, ensuring the safety of both pedestrians and motorists.

Authorities recognized the need to address the parking issues caused by those desperate to taste the biryani. Vehicles parked haphazardly on the streets were not only causing inconvenience to other commuters but also obstructing the route. To deter such behaviour, fines ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 were imposed on individuals who had parked their cars illegally.

In light of the tumultuous events that unfolded, the hotel management issued an apology for any inconvenience caused to their valued customers.