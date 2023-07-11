Watch: Retired Man Goes To Introduce His Russian Girlfriend And Then...

Social media influencer and comedian Dharambir Singh from Haryana has become an overnight sensation with his hilarious videos of himself in his Haryanvi dialect. His dark comedy videos have glued social media users on their screens. Recently, he shared another video on Instagram where he introduced his girlfriend but things took a U-turn within seconds.

The clip begins with Dharambir saying that he will introduce his girlfriend and they live together, happily. However, when he opens the door of their bedroom, he sees his Russian girlfriend speaking to someone on the phone. Dharambir gets alerted when she quickly hangs up the call and tries to hide the phone. When he asked her who she was talking to, his girlfriend told him that she was on the phone with her mom. After a few seconds, he asked to show her a call list, but she refused to show it and started crying.

He then turned the camera towards himself and heard saying, “She might be speaking to her mother and I should not have spoken to her like that." He then initiated to make her stop crying. He penned the caption of the video with an idiom, “Dal me kuch kala lag raha hai." Watch the video here:

The photo and video-sharing app users have a mixed reaction to the video, while some hail him for his content, others have problems with the age. One of the users commented, “Bhaii iss bande ka talent aur content different level." Another person said, “Maturity is when you realise he isn’t aged and using editing." One more person added, “Tau dal me kaala nhi aapki daal safed hai."

The video has been viewed by 6.5 million social media users so far.

Dharambir Haryana is a fictional character played by comedian Pankaj Rathi, who aims to entertain people with his dark humour. You will be surprised to know that Pankaj is not an old retired person but a 25-year-old youngster. The influencer uses filters to record his videos to mask his real identity. He also owns a YouTube channel under the name Treat Help Them. The content creator reportedly is a resident of the Garhi Village in Rohtak, Haryana.