Watch: Robbers Return Handbag To Girl After Boyfriend Escapes The Scene

Today, we’ve stumbled across a bizarre video on the internet. It’s a tale of loyalty, bravery and well, a couple of street robbers turning into unexpected relationship advisors. The video features a girl and a boy, strolling down the road, when out of nowhere, two troublemakers on a motorbike swoop in and snatch the girl’s purse. The fearless boy, sensing trouble, decides it’s the perfect time for a little track-and-field practice and bolts away from the scene faster than Usain Bolt on a caffeine high. The boy leaves his girlfriend standing there like a statue, wondering what just hit her. Well, not exactly the knight in shining armour she was hoping for.

Now, here comes the plot twist: One of the robbers, instead of making a run for it with the loot, has a sudden change of heart. He saunters back to the girl and hands her purse back, like some kind of reformed thief-turned-good samaritan. He takes a moment to have a chat with her and we can only imagine what wise words of advice were exchanged between the girl and her newfound mentor. Maybe he told her that she deserved someone who sticks around, even when the going gets tough. That guy? Definitely not a keeper.

¿Ya ves?Ese hombre no te conviene… pic.twitter.com/ytPu8rybh2— Capitán Garufa (@GarufaCapitan) June 27, 2023

As news of this incident spread, the video racked up over 8,000 views on Twitter. Of course, we don’t know the names of the main characters in this real-life soap opera. But one thing’s for sure: this video has hit a nerve with viewers all over the internet. The tweet that accompanied the clip hit the nail on the head, proclaiming, “You see? The man doesn’t suit you.”

It seems like we’ve got a recurring theme here. Just a while back, another CCTV footage took the internet by storm, showing a couple taking a stroll when two robbers appeared on the scene.

OMG left her to die!He can't be a man! He's a jerk! pic.twitter.com/OzSy2ag9DI— Figen (@TheFigen_) April 19, 2023

Love conquers all, but apparently, fear conquers love. When push came to shove, the boyfriend in this unfortunate duo hightailed it out of there, leaving his girlfriend at the mercy of the robbers’ gunpoint demands.

Users from all corners of the internet expressed their disappointment as the guy became the prime example of what not to do in a relationship. But in this case, some people rose to the defence of the runaway beau, claiming that the guy made a wise decision and self-preservation takes priority.