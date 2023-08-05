Watch: Rollercoaster Freezes At Highest Point Forcing Riders To Walk Down 200ft

In a frightening incident at an amusement park in Ohio, USA, visitors had to undergo a nerve-wracking experience when a mechanical malfunction left a roller coaster suspended mid-air at its highest point. The incident, which occurred on July 31 at Cedar Point in Sandusky, forced the passengers to walk down the towering 200-plus-foot structure through stairs after the ride came to an unexpected halt, as per a report in Fox News. The Magnum XL-200 roller coaster, which stands at 205 feet, is a Guinness Book of World Records holder for its exceptional height.

As per a report by Fox News, Tony Clark, the Director of Communications at Cedar Point, provided an explanation for the incident at the amusement park in Ohio. He stated that a routine ride stoppage occurred, which necessitated the evacuation of guests from the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster. Clark clarified that this stoppage was similar to a “check engine light" situation, which required the roller coaster to be halted temporarily and could not be restarted immediately. The evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure following the standard ride interruption to ensure the safety of the guests.

Take a look at the video here:

La atracción "Magnum XL-200" en Ohio tuvo un problema mecánico a casi 200 pies de altura, provocando que las personas tuvieran que bajarse 👀👀.#MoluscoTVNews #ElMolu🎧 (🎥 Josh Lett) pic.twitter.com/CkX3Eqta7r — Molusco (@Moluskein) August 3, 2023

Cedar Point’s official website says that the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster made its debut back in 1989, wowing enthusiasts with its distinction as the fastest and steepest complete circuit coaster across the globe. The Magnum XL-200 was also awarded the ACE Roller Coaster Landmark title for its historical significance in 200. “If it’s a clear day, you might be able to see the coast of Canada on the horizon. Make no mistake, this isn’t just a roller coaster ride, it’s a roller coaster spectacle," read Cedar Point’s official website.

Interestingly, a similar incident took place in the UK a few days ago. A group of eight people, including an 8-year-old child, were trapped atop a 72-foot-high roller coaster that had stalled unexpectedly at a Southend amusement park. In this incident, which occurred on July 28 at an Adventure Island-themed amusement park in Southend, Essex, the riders had to stay in a vertigo-inducing vertical incline, suspended in mid-air for approximately 40 minutes before being safely rescued, as reported by SkyNews.

Breaking news. A roller coaster at Southend Theme Park has broken down leaving riders stuck on the lift.#Southend #Rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/td1oYnFQgV— Supplement Warehouse (@SuppWarehouseUK) July 28, 2023

A viral video on social media showed the moment when passengers of the ‘Rage’ roller coaster at Adventure Island were left hanging at a steep 90-degree angle skywards. The roller coaster, touted as the park’s biggest and best ride, boasts of high-adrenaline attractions like loops, twists, and high speeds.