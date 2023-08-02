Sara Ali Khan’s Weird Expressions On Ramp Walk Makes Her A Target Of Trolls

If there is one thing Sara Ali Khan is known for besides her acting career it must be her goofy expressions. Remember the time when she graced The Kapil Sharma Show during the promotion of her 2018 film Simmba? The actress became an instant target of trolls for her weird expressions and gestures, also sending director Rohit Shetty and the audience present, into a laughter riot. Seems like Sara has done it again. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress recently walked the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil at India Couture Week, held in New Delhi with Aditya Roy Kapur. But, there too she caught the attention of naysayers for her inapt expressions and gestures.

A video of Sara Ali Khan’s gestures on the ramp walk was dropped on Reddit recently. It showed the Bollywood diva decked up in a cream-hued, heavily embellished lehenga with ivory stonework. A glittery-beaded, long cape was attached to her blouse, glamming up her style quotient. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, exuded the perfect traditional charm, dressed in a bandh gala sherwani, cream white in colour, with an asymmetrical cut-out towards the edges.

While posing together on the stage, it seemed that Sara Ali Khan was forcing herself to exhibit appealing expressions. She tried to sport a model face, but as is evident from the video, failed in her attempt almost instantly. In what appeared to be an unfitting gesture on the ramp, Sara broke into an impromptu smile. She shared a seemingly awkward laugh with Aditya before walking away from the stage. “I have no words. What is this?” read the Reddit caption.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, the attention of social media users quickly drifted to Sara Ali Khan’s eccentric countenance. While one irked user commented, “I wonder if she doesn’t have anyone who tells her all that she is doing is stupidity,” another explained, “She is trying to portray herself as seductive, but it’s not quite successful.”

“She is always so bad on the ramp, be it walking or expressions. She shouldn’t be on the ramp,” read a reply.