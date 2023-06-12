Watch: Senior Citizens Embarking On Calisthenics Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is someone every Indian can take inspiration from but who inspires the business magnate himself? Well, that is Anand Mahindra’s story to tell but he has been left inspired by a couple of senior citizens in China. And by inspiration, we mean hardcore fitness goals. Anand Mahindra has shared a video that is going viral right recently and is sure to take away your Monday blues, with the sheer amount of energy radiating from the video.

The video shows 5 elderly people, between the age of 67 to 80 who show off some incredible gymnastic and calisthenic abilities. Right from pull-ups, chin-ups, and bar crunches to side planks in the air, these ultra-fit senior citizens are just acing it. All of them sport a six-pack with a perfectly toned body and the gymnastic moves that they are pulling off at their age are nothing short of extraordinary. While sharing the video, Mr Mahindra tweeted that he was about to spend his Sunday on a couch but after watching the video, he would be hitting the gym right away. Take a look at the video here.

I was about to spend the rest of this Sunday on the couch. Until I saw this post about 67-80 year old Chinese gymnasts. I’m hitting the gym NOW…. pic.twitter.com/QFfCQoJ5jO— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 11, 2023

The video is yet another reminder of the popular phrase that age is just a number. Most of us stop living and enjoying life post the age of 50, bracketing ourselves into the “old" category. These 5 elderly people are here to break those stereotypes and to prove that even old age cannot be a hindrance to your passion if you are willing to work towards it.

Calisthenics is a form of workout where you utilize your body weight to lift yourself and move it against gravity, instead of pumping iron and lifting iron weights. Calisthenics is a way more difficult training regime to master and requires incredible strength, stamina, flexibility and agility.