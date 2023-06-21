Watch: Smosh Founders Reunite to Restore Comedy Empire

After a long hiatus, YouTube comedy sensations Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox have made a triumphant return to their beloved brand, Smosh. The dynamic duo, who co-founded Smosh almost 20 years ago, have joined forces once again. Not only as on-screen comedy partners but also as off-screen business associates. This time to reclaim majority ownership of the YouTube comedy empire. In a video announcement on YouTube, Padilla and Hecox explained that they have successfully purchased Smosh from Mythical Entertainment, the production company of YouTube talk show stars Rhett & Link. The acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Smosh’s history, as the brand returns to the hands of its original creators.

In the video, the comedic duo expressed their desire to recapture the magic of old Smosh and bring it back to the internet. They shared their realization that the sketches they had created together were not only products of their time but also a reflection of the genuine joy they experienced while collaborating. Driven by their passion for the brand, Padilla and Hecox embarked on a journey to acquire Smosh. Their dedication paid off, and now they plan to deliver the good, old-fashioned sketch comedy that fans fell in love with. Anthony emphasised that “Classic Smosh is back," promising a return to the humourous and entertaining content that captivated audiences for years.

The Smosh community expressed that they eagerly awaited the revival of their beloved comedy brand. For many, the reunion of Padilla and Hecox signalled a promising future filled with laughter, memorable sketches, and the familiar magic that made Smosh a household name in the world of online comedy. It was a like return to many social media user’s childhood. “More than just their old type of content coming back, I’m just so glad to see that they’re friends again. A friendship like that is more valuable than the most successful YouTube could ever be,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “The sudden transition to a skit at the end and with the big yellow ‘Click Join Below’ text appearing, brings me back and reminds me so many memories of old Smosh like omg. Glad that the iconic duo is finally back after years!”

“This is exactly what the boys needed personally, mentally, and creatively and we all win from it! Congratulations to you both!” another user wrote.

Anthony Padilla departed from Smosh in 2017, citing a loss of creative inspiration. At the same time, Ian Hecox continued to navigate the business through challenging times, including the collapse of parent company Defy Media and the subsequent acquisition by Mythical in 2019.