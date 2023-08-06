Watch: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Man Releasing Bag Full Of Snakes Into The Wild

Snakes are one of the species whose mere mention gives people chills, let alone seeing or touching one! While the bravest of the lot would not be ready deliberately to touch a snake at any cost, the internet has stumbled upon a man whose act of bravery will shock you to the core.

An old video featuring a brave individual releasing numerous snakes into their natural habitat has resurfaced. The clip, which was shared a few days ago via the Instagram account ‘Snake by testv’ has gained widespread attention. Along with the video, the caption reads “Not Sure What’s Going on Here "

The footage portrays a man standing amidst a forest backdrop in the afternoon, bearing a large bag filled with snakes. Initially, he appears to grapple with the bag’s weight, gently shaking it several times. Suddenly, hundreds of snakes emerge from the bag, descending onto the forest floor.

The video captures the scene of numerous snakes winding and slithering on the ground, making the view scary yet mesmerising. Throughout the clip, the man confidently and calmly separates the snakes using his bare hands. He adeptly unravels the reptiles one by one, guiding them toward their natural habitat within the forest.

Since its re-emergence, this spine-tingling video has evoked a strong reaction among internet users. One user praised, “He truly embodies a champion in the realm of snakes. Imagine the courage it takes to handle such a diverse array of snakes with bare hands. A remarkable feat!"

Curiosity sparked among viewers as well, with one user inquiring, “Can anyone identify these snakes? How does he avoid getting bitten?" Another expressed a mixture of awe and apprehension, stating, “That bag is full of things I’d rather not encounter!" People in the video’s comment section also assumed and shared that the man in the video might be someone who catches snakes from people’s homes and other places and releases them into the wild, away from human habitat.

The video’s popularity has soared, amassing almost 1,88,000 likes on Instagram alone till now.