Watch: Street Food Vendor Prepares Mango Omelette, Internet Is Not Happy

While scrolling through social media, you might come across several food blogging channels. In India, food vlogging seems to have become a hobby for many. People invested in this profession roam from street to street, trying out offbeat and unique food items. Thanks to their constant social media uploads, we come across certain secret locations serving some delicious cuisines. But, at other times, we stumble upon such bizarre food combos that leave us flabbergasted. From Maggi milkshakes to rasgulla chaats, and pakodas made from Oreo biscuits, food items appear to have gotten whackier with each passing day.

A video of a street food vendor preparing a mango omelette has received multiple frowns from the Internet population. The now-viral video was dropped on Instagram by an account named thegreatindianfoodie. “Samjh nhi aa rha ye naainsaafi mango lovers ke saath hai ya eggs lovers ke saath!! (I don’t understand whether this is an injustice to mango lovers or egg lovers!!)” read the caption of the post.

The video opens with the man pouring oil into a pan, ahead of which he cracks two eggs and drops the yolks into the pan to fry them. Next, the man at work takes out the yolk of two separate boiled eggs, mixing them with chillies, spices, and coriander leaves to enhance the flavour until it becomes a batter-like preparation.

Leaving users astonished beyond their wits, the man then pours a generous quantity of mango juice into the batter and mixes it well. Much to the horror of social media users, he drizzles the sticky and juicy concoction to the already kept-aside fried eggs. That’s not all, the vendor finishes his bizarre dish by slicing the egg whites, adding spices again, and pouring mango juice into the blend before adding the weird combination to the final dish. The man further grates some cheese onto the mango-cum-omelette preparation, ready to serve it to a customer.

top videos

The video has sparked various reactions from social media users, who could not seem to believe that mango omelette could even be a dish. One of them pointed out the unhealthy combination of food in the mixture as they wrote, “I feel there needs to be a proper check over the food vendors serving this kind of food. As certain diet combinations could be disastrous on health. Maaza and omelette, seriously?" “Mango crying in the corner," came another response. Some concerned user commented, “People actually eat this? Very concerning."

So, would you be brave enough to try this mango omelette?