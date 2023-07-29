Watch: Students’ Special Tribute To Teacher Retiring After 40 Years Will Melt Your Heart

Teachers have the ability to shape a student’s future. Their hard work and teachings end up becoming a child’s lessons for life. When students have to bid farewell to their favourite teacher, it’s indeed an emotional moment. One such heart-warming video is doing the rounds on the internet, where students can be seen paying their tribute to their teacher on her last day at the school. A female elderly teacher can be seen leaving the school after retirement. Not just a few students, but almost the entire school can be seen in the corridors cheering for this elementary school teacher. The beautiful tribute leaves her surprised. Students shake hands with her, while her fellow colleagues hug her and wish her well. The teacher gets emotional as she has to bid adieu to the school and her students, where she has taught for almost 40 years.

The caption read, “After almost 40 years of teaching, this elementary school teacher retires and receives a beautiful surprise tribute from students and co-workers as she exits the building. Congratulations and Happy Retirement Paqui!” The video has amassed 9 lakh views on Instagram. Social media users are absolutely in awe of the clip. They praised the educator, while others appreciated the tribute planned for her retirement.

A comment read, “This gave me chills. I’m so happy she was given this opportunity to experience this in her life. Such a special core memory.” Another user commented, “She is so clearly trying to hold it together and not totally fall apart. I’d 100% react like this too. She’s going to bawl the minute her door closes behind her.” An eagle-eyed user observed that she was trying hard to avoid eye contact and looked overwhelmed by this grand gesture. The user wrote, “Listen… some people get overwhelmed with extra attention and make it awkward for them… that’s OK. Congrats to her and hope she enjoys her retirement!”

