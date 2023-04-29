WATCH: Teenage Hero in Michigan Saves Dozens of Students After Bus Driver Faints

When the driver of a school bus carrying nearly 70 students from Lois E. Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan lost consciousness, 13-year-old Dillon Reeves took action.

The quick-thinking teen grabbed the steering wheel and used the hand brake to bring the bus to a safe stop in the middle of the road.

A video released by authorities shows the dramatic incident, with children heard screaming in the background as Reeves takes control of the situation and calls for help. “Someone call 911. Now. Someone should call 911. I don’t care! Someone call 911!”

Dillon Reeves, a 13-year-old in Warren, Michigan, became a hero on his way home from school when he rushed to the front of his school bus to bring it to a stop after the driver lost consciousness at the wheel.Read the full story: https://t.co/ko8XM6j9Hw pic.twitter.com/k9jBrXQQcC— mai 🕊️ke (@maike809588) April 28, 2023

Local authorities responded to the scene within minutes and treated the bus driver, CNN reported. US media reports said no injuries to the children on the bus were reported.

Thanks to his bravery and presence of mind, all of the students on the bus were unharmed.

“The City of Warren is very proud of our 7th Grade Hero Dillon Reeves," Warren city councilor Jonathan Lafferty wrote on Facebook.

“This young man jumped into action when his school bus driver experienced a medical emergency, bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident," he wrote.

Showering praise on Dillon Reeves, one of the Facebook users asked people on the internet to start to GoFundMe page for the brave heart’s college education.

