Watch: Ten-week-old Foetus Amazes Internet With Adorable Hiccups

Women who are expecting their first child often have doubts about what a normal pregnancy looks like. Among the most frequently asked questions is about the frequent movement of the baby in the mother’s womb. Generally, it’s common to feel their baby’s movements within 7 weeks, with foetus movements becoming more frequent around the 20-week mark.

For those who are embracing motherhood for the first time, this phenomenon can be both exciting and unfamiliar, as they experience distinct emotions and movements inside the womb for the first time.

Recently, a video is going viral in which a foetus can be seen making frequent movements inside a mother’s womb. The footage captures a ten-week-old foetus experiencing hiccups inside the mother’s womb. The video showcased the foetus making cute movements. The hiccups were triggered by the baby drinking excessive amniotic fluid.

The caption of the post reads, “As pressure from the increased amniotic fluid builds, babies are prompted to hiccup and swallow the excess. Another hypothesis is that fetal hiccups develop the baby’s lungs”.

So far, the video has garnered over 3.2 million views and is still counting more.

Every baby in the womb is unique and exhibits varying levels of activity. It’s normal for babies to be more or less active during pregnancy. The reasons cannot be determined completely, but it is believed to be concerned with the baby’s personality and temperament. Just like in the outside world, some babies are naturally more energetic, while others are more laid-back. Similar characteristics can be observed even before their birth. What one needs to be concerned about is if they notice a decrease in movement or not. Other things are common in the journey of motherhood.