Watch: Texas Delivery Boy, Upset Over Rs 400 Tip, Abuses Woman And Spits Before Leaving

A video of a US pizza delivery boy abusing a woman for tipping “less" is going viral lately. The man was given a tip but reportedly found it to be little and he vented his displeasure on camera and his words were recorded.

According to a New York Post report, the incident happened with Lacey Purcival, a resident of Texas, US, leaving her surprised. Lacey shared the video of the DoorDash driver on TikTok and claimed that his name is Corey. When the delivery boy arrived, she met him with a smile and took the pizza. But when he saw how much money Lacey had given him in the tip, he got furious. The incident was caught on the door camera.

When Corey started leaving, he said to the woman, “I just want to say one thing, for the $5 (Rs 400) tip, this house looks very nice." Lacey replied, “You are welcome." Then while leaving, Corey angrily abused her and left from there. In fact, before leaving he also spat, as per reports. Lacey was surprised that she tipped up to Rs 400 for a $20 (Rs 1,600) pizza.

After the video surfaced online, people expressed their anger in the comments section. “Haha, 5 bucks on 20$ is 25% he needs to not only learn his manners but learn his MATH," one user said. Another user said, “I guess he was expecting you to give him the house as a tip." Some even suggested Lacey revoke her tip using the DoorDash app. “I tried but the App wouldn’t let me delete it. He needed it anyhow, hope he uses it wisely," she commented.

It is important to highlight that tip inflation is a common thing in the US. Offering a tip of three to five dollars is still widely considered appropriate and acceptable, taking into account that delivery drivers are not held to the same service standards as waiters.