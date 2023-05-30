Watch: The Jharkhand Groom Who Went To Mandap On A Motor Bike

A video of a groom stuck in a traffic jam in Bokaro, Jharkhand, is currently viral on social media. The video is from the Phusro Bazar under Bermo block, where a groom was seen wearing traditional wedding attire on a bike. The bike had three people on it — The first riding it, the second was the groom and the third was a lady.

For those of you who are wondering how the jam happened, Phusro’s Youth Business Association protested by blocking the power cut in the Fusro market. Meanwhile, the groom’s procession got stuck in the protest. Due to the jam, the movement of big vehicles had come to a complete standstill. The groom’s car was also stuck in the jam for hours.

The bride, on the other hand, was waiting for the groom at the mandap. The bride’s family was apprehensive because the muhurat time was approaching. Meanwhile, the groom’s relatives, who were caught in traffic, had an idea, and it was decided to take the groom to the girl’s house by bike.

After that, a bike was arranged. Some demonstrators on the scene also backed the groom and helped clear the path. The groom rode his bike to the mandap. While this was happening, someone made a video, which has gone viral on social media.

Well, this is not the first time something like this has happened. Earlier, a young couple used a bullock cart for their wedding in an attempt to breathe new life into dying customs and traditions. The incident occurred in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Sarita Behera and Mahendra Nayak, the bride and groom, work in a private company in Bhubaneswar.

They decided to marry because they wanted to follow some historical rituals that are hardly observed nowadays. They informed their families that there would be no vehicles at their wedding. After the wedding, Mahendra rode a horse in a parade to the bride’s house, while Sarita rode in a decked bullock cart to her in-laws’ house.