Watch: The Old Japanese Floor Chirps Even If You Walk Barefoot; Here's Why

We frequently assume that because our ancestors were less technologically advanced, they were unaware of some exemplary innovations. But a viral video of an ancient floor in Japan negates this perception. This extraordinary floor creaks even if you walk barefoot on it. Sounds impossible, right? But reportedly, some intelligent Japanese architects made this invention ages ago to keep out enemies. This floor is famously known as the Anti-Ninja Floor.

A Twitter User, under the name Historic Vids, often shares interesting videos. In the latest post, it shared a short 13-second clip that shows a person walking on a seemingly wooden floor. The constant chirping sound produced by the surface can be heard in the background. What is interesting to note is that the person is walking with a pair of white socks covering his feet. The user gave it the moniker “Nightingale Floor" as a result of the sound it makes.

Over 10 million people have watched the Twitter video shared on Friday. A user joked, “Thought they’re called anti-parent floors. This is what my floor does when I try to leave the room after I put my son to sleep." Another replied, “That’s so cool, tbh."

One of the users informed, “They were used in some temples and palaces in Japan, most famously Nijō Castle in Kyoto, as a security measure to alert the occupants of the presence of intruders … It is unclear whether the design of the nightingale floors was intentional or accidental." Reportedly, many people use it in their homes to avoid trespassing as well.

There have been rumours that Japan formerly had extremely formidable fighting warriors known as Ninja warriors. They had mastered the technique of Ninjitsu, which means silent combat technique. These individuals were capable of walking, battling, or doing any job without making a sound.

This anti-ninja floor, as the name suggests, was invented to fight back against these unique soldiers. It alerted people whenever they were under attack and served as a defence against the enemy.