Watch: Thief Takes Break During Robbery To Play With Dog

With a pet dog in the house, you could expect it to raise an alarm in case of a robbery attempt or unauthorised intrusion. But in a recent viral video from the US, a Golden Retriever was seen playing with the thief and even demanding a belly rub.

The incident took place on July 15, in San Diego, California. The viral video captures the thief stealing a bicycle. As he exits the garage with the stolen bike, the Golden Retriever approaches him. Unexpectedly, rather than being frightened or making a quick escape, the thief engages with the dog, even giving it belly rubs. He temporarily leaves the bicycle inside the store and begins a friendly conversation with the dog, saying, “Hi buddy. You are the coolest dog I’ve ever known" and “I love you too" at one point.

Adding a humorous twist, the thief goes as far as questioning the dog, asking about his dad and then audibly calling out ‘dad’ presumably attempting to summon the dog’s owner. Later, the thief makes his getaway with the 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle, valued at an estimated $1,300 (Rs 1.7 lakh)

The San Diego Police Department shared the video on its Instagram handle. They further seek help from the citizens. “The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, grey shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack. Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike? Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect? Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable," read the caption.

Watch the video of the thief stealing the bicycle here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego Police Department (@sandiegopd)

. Social media users reacted with funny and hilarious comments to the video. An individual wrote, “For a second I thought he would change his mind when he saw the dog being super sweet to him… ugh"

While another said, “That dog was like wait wait wait….did you see the rest of the garage? There’s so much more, man."

“This is the most Golden Retriever thing I’ve ever seen," stated a user.

The video has raked up over 53,000 views so far.