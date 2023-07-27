Watch: Thief Tries To Snatch Woman’s Purse On A Moving Bus, And Then…

A video of a man attempting to steal a woman’s purse on a bus is currently going viral on social media. His attempt fails miserably. The video has been recorded on the CCTV camera installed above the bus driver’s seat and has been shared on Twitter. The clip opens with passengers boarding the bus and paying for their ticket fare before settling inside the bus. The thief at first was talking with his friend before he boarded the bus. In his first attempt, he tried to steal a bag from the lady sitting in the front row. He failed to snatch it and laughed casually. The next second he tried again to steal the bag but the woman held her bag tightly. Taking note of this incident, the bus driver acted quickly and shut the automatic door of the bus as the thief was trying to leave. The driver kept driving the bus, as he had a plan in his mind to teach the thief a lesson.

In the next frame, the bus driver can be seen beating the thief with a baton multiple times, while the man tries to free himself. The man then can be seen crying and pleading with him. The bus driver stopped the bus when he saw the cops. He opened the door for the policeman to take the thief with them. The woman whose bag the man tried to snatch the bag also de-boarded from the bus to file the complaint.

Twitter site users have hailed the bus driver for his quick thinking. One of the users wrote, “That’s the way to deal with sc*m like this… Him squealing like a baby, then getting arrested, he got what he deserved and a happy ending.”

Another one added, “Beat him like a grammar school teacher, he’s gonna have to write lines and fold his arms and close his eyes next.”

The video has garnered more than 10.5 million views since it was uploaded. Many Twitter users also pointed out that the incident happened back in 2014 in Concepcion, Chile. The thief is identified as a 22-year-old man.