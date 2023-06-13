Watch: This 6-year-old Wants To Marry His Mom; She Has A Solution

In today’s era of viral social media content, where even children actively participate, a 6-year-old boy expressed his desire for marriage to his mother. The moment captured on video quickly gained widespread attention, eliciting a flood of positive emotions from netizens. These delightful and amusing videos featuring children never fail to bring smiles to our faces and continue to captivate audiences across various platforms.

Endearingly, the child sweetly requests, “Mummy, please get me married." The video captures the child elaborating on the perceived benefits of marriage to his mother, expressing thoughts like, “I think when you get tired, my wife will help with my chores. She will accept everything, just like yoghurt goes well with sauce."

His mother playfully counters, stating that marriage is for him, to which the child responds, “Your husband isn’t doing it for himself. Why do you live with me if you don’t live with them? We can have two daughters and two sons in our family."

Amid their lighthearted conversation, the mother playfully says, “Let me find some girls," and the youngster quips, “With three people in the family, we can’t play hide and seek. It will be more fun with four people."

Some users commented, stating: “Bas Zindagi me itna hi confidence chahiye", “Mera bestie ka baccha hai ye”, or as someone stated: “Modern system kids are an ultra-pro max legend”

The adorable video was shared on Instagram by the account @chocolalati_pie, sparking widespread joy among viewers. As the caption pondered, “Whose child is Hey Brother?", the heartwarming clip quickly garnered over 400,000 likes and generated a flurry of comments.

While many expressed their delight and appreciation for the charming moment, others offered differing opinions, noting potential flaws in the child’s upbringing as reflected in his statements. Nevertheless, the video continues to captivate audiences, showcasing the power of innocence and the diverse reactions it can evoke in the online community.