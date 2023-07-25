Watch: This Aqua Barbie's Underwater Dance Is Simply Incredible

Greta Gerwig’s helmed Barbie film hit the theatres on July 21, and it’s been making headlines with its remarkable marketing strategies. Since its release, the world has been engulfed in a pink frenzy, and it appears that the Barbie mania is far from done, owing to the countless videos that have surfaced on social media. One song from the film, Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, has gone viral, prompting people to share their choreographies online. Among these, an underwater dance performance by Kristina Makushenko has left everyone awestruck.

In the video shared on Instagram, she gracefully dances underwater wearing a pink swimsuit and black heels, showcasing some mind-boggling moves. She can be seen twisting and twirling and showing off some skills. The entire performance is breathtaking. The caption accompanying the post read, “This is how Barbie dance underwater. Why they didn’t include this scene in actual movie?”

The video has 142k views and over 9k likes on the social media platform. The comment section was filled with compliments. One user wrote, “This is one of the most awesome things I saw this month. You make the steps so seamless.”

Another user said, “Barbie was never so graceful.”

Meanwhile, a user who was probably stunned at her breath-holding capacity said, “Omg. Is physics a joke for you?”

Others admired the graceful dance and gravity-defying display of underwater skills. On the other hand, Barbie’s craze is not just limited to the virtual world. According to Reuters, the buzz surrounding the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie could potentially revive sales for the iconic Mattel doll after a year-long slump. The increase in Barbie sales, according to experts, is expected to be highest in the three months ending on September 29, following the release of the film, and it may then start to decline.

While Mattel is expected to capitalize on the film’s box office success, the real jackpot for the corporation will most likely be from increased toy sales as a result of the film’s massive marketing campaign. The expectation is high, and we’ll have to wait until the second-quarter data are out on July 26 to see how it affects Barbie sales.