Watch: This Gravy Wrestling Championship Is All ‘Wild And Whacky’

There are numerous unique festivals that are celebrated across the globe. Some like the La Tomatina Festival and Bull Fighting in Spain are quite popular and heard by many in India. However, a few celebrations that most of us might not be acquainted with are South Korea’s Buryeong Mud Festival, Florida’s Underwater Music Festival, and Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau Bun Festival among others. One such similar yet lesser-known event that is celebrated annually with much pomp and enthusiasm in England’s Rossendale is known as the World Gravy Wrestling Championship (WGWC). This year on August 28, people participated in the 15th edition of the messy and fun-filled competition.

A video of wrestlers participating in the recently-held World Gravy Wrestling Championship was dropped on YouTube on August 30. This event requires the contestants to dress up in quirky avatars and wrestle with each other in a gravy-filled pool. It gives the impression of a much fancier and light-hearted WWE competition.

The official website of WGWC shed some light on the “wild and whacky wrestling competition”. They informed that the battle between the competitors lasts for two minutes and “points are scored for fancy dress, comedy effect, and entertainment”. The WGWC is conducted to raise money for charity purposes.

The video captures competitors wrestling with each other on the slippery surface of the gravy-filled tub. They were dressed in a variety of different avatars, looking hilarious, entertaining the throngs of the crowd surrounding the venue. Some slipped deliberately, others smacked their opponent jokingly, while simply slid across the surface, smeared with gravy, striking a bunch of different poses.

Some of the participants also wore superhero masks, while others were decked up in superhero costumes. This year, a woman named using the name Bacup Bavarian won the women’s title whereas someone who named himself Ravin Gravy for the event bagged the men’s title.

“Hundreds of wrestling fans turned out to watch people in fancy dress writhe around in warm gravy for the World Gravy Wrestling Championships. In what is the 15th edition of the popular Bank Holiday event, punters queued outside the Rose ’N’ Bowl in Stacksteads, Rossendale from midday for the world-renowned event,” read the caption of the YouTube video.

The video seems to have highly entertained social media users who marked their presence in the comments. While one of them noted, “Hard to take this seriously as the wrestling is so uncontrived”, another expressed their amusement through clapping hand emojis.