Watch: This Inflatable T-Shirt Turns Into Life Jacket

Have you ever come across an invention so unique and practical that it left you amazed? Industrialist Anand Mahindra did and shared the fascinating discovery with his followers online. In his latest post, Mahindra introduces an inflatable t-shirt specially designed for kids. As a grandfather of two young children himself, Mahindra related to the usefulness and convenience this invention offers.

The video features an inflatable t-shirt that challenges conventional expectations. The footage features a man showcasing the functionality of this innovative piece of clothing. Placing the t-shirt on a mannequin, he submerges it into a box filled with water. What happens next is truly astonishing.

Within seconds, two attached bags on the t-shirt inflate, transforming the mannequin into a floating object instead of succumbing to the water’s depths.

Sharing the clip, Mahindra wrote, “This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing and safety is my highest priority.”

This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing & safety is my highest priority. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (video credit: @Rainmaker1973 ) pic.twitter.com/ZaSyVMqZG9— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 25, 2023

The response to Anand Mahindra’s post has sparked a range of perspectives and inquiries from users. One user agreed with the usefulness of the invention, but also highlighted the importance of prioritising life skills training and education for a better quality of life.

While i agree to some point but major focus must be on life skills trainings and education whether it's school, college or office. Focus now must be on quality of life instead of wasting hours working for winning to become number one or making someone number one— Khajan C Joshi (@khajan) May 25, 2023

Another person expressed gratitude to Anand Mahindra for sharing such engaging content and keeping people connected to great innovations.

Thanks for keeping us engaged with such great inventions @anandmahindra 👏👏👏👏— Gangadharan.PS (@gankadharanps) May 25, 2023

A user seemed puzzled about how the shirt would be washed. A reply read, “Can I drop it washing machine?”

How to wash this shirt? Can I drop it washing machine?— V.Sudhakar (@sudhakar0609) May 25, 2023

An individual highlighted the life-saving impact of the invention, particularly in the situation of young children’s safety.

Excellent innovation 👏👏This will be so useful for young kids. Nowadays lots of news young kids are drowning on the rivers. If it is available in India then it will be great.— Akaash (@Akaash916) May 27, 2023

Another user admired the revolutionary nature of the product, expecting ‘Mahindra award’ for such exceptional inventions.

This is higher than nobel prize winning inventions? 😳😱🤯 I am speechless, I guess its time to start a Mahindra award (is there already one?)— Satya (@TheSatya_) May 25, 2023

The clip has staked up over a million views so far.

Previously Anand Mahindra had shared an inflatable fire safety device that could assist people to evacuate a building in case of an emergency. The animated video in Mahindra’s post shows man jumping out of a burning building while wearing an inflatable safety device.

I hope this is for real and some company is manufacturing it. If I lived in a high-rise, this would be a priority purchase! Very innovative. pic.twitter.com/BLkzMyWGtZ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2023

The jacket transforms into a big, flower-like structure as the person straps it on, allowing him to land safely.