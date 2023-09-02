Watch: This Restaurant In Thailand Sells King Cobra Meat

Around the world, we hear of many different types of cultures where something normal could be bizarre for someone else outside of that milieu. Displaying that, a video is going viral online showing a woman making snake meat.

The video was posted on the YouTube channel called @Travelicious. It shows a woman making a delicacy using the meat of a King Cobra snake. The video is of a restaurant in Thailand selling snake meat like regular meat and the eatery is called Cobra Restaurant, located in Bangkok.

In the video, the cook shows the whole process of how the meat is cooked, from choosing the snake to getting the dish on your plate. The woman picks a snake and then kills it. She cleans the animal and then takes out its innards. It is skinned, cut into small pieces, and then these pieces are turned into minced meat. It is then cooked with spices and vegetables. The remaining snake meat pieces are then deep-fried. By the end, the two dishes are served with a thick-looking drink or sauce.

The title of the video is “Amazing Snake! How to Cook a King Cobra!! - Thailand Street Food". The clip has gained thousands of views, and hundreds of likes on YouTube. The netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments. One user wrote, “That’s spicy, I would try it, just not with the peppers," and another commented, “WHAT!!! You are so brave! I wouldn’t film that video because I’d be too scared hahaha." A third user questioned, “How do you get snakes? It is hard for me to find any in the wilderness."

Earlier, a similar video went viral in 2019, which showed a 105-year-old woman named Karre Mastanamma cooking a snake curry. She was a former centenarian from Andhra Pradesh. The video showed the woman skinning the snake, cutting and cleaning it, and then marinati