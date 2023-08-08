Watch: This Viral Video Of People Marrying Objects Will Leave You In Splits

Social media is replete with a lot of hilarious and bizarre content. Recently, one such clip has been creating waves on social media platforms. The video, shared on Instagram, informs about some unique marriages. The video starts with a text overlay informing ‘People Who Married Objects Part 5’. The first person to be described in this clip is Mario Marcio, who tied the nuptial knot with a hamburger. There is a clip of Mario marrying the hamburger in a wedding ceremony as well. The hamburger is decorated in a bridal gown. Mario kisses it happily, according to the tradition in a Christian wedding ceremony. Mario then walks the aisle with a hamburger in his hand. The wedding guests shower flowers on him and the hamburger; and the photographers are quick to capture their pictures. The next person to be described is Aaron Chervenak, who married his smartphone. The video of Aaron marrying his smartphone is also included in the clip, where he wears a ring attached to the back cover of his phone. The video was captioned, “People Who Married Objects.” It has received 22.3 million views till now.

Social media users came up with interesting comments on this clip. One of them commented, “We are all married to our phones”. Another appreciated Mario’s choice and commented that he loves hamburgers too. Others didn’t admire Mario and Aaron’s choice of partners and wrote that they are only doing this for attention. One user also called out the Instagram account for uploading such odd videos. The user said that the account should be careful not to come up with these clips as they might encourage more people to marry objects.

The bizarre phenomenon in which humans fall in love with objects is called object sexuality or objectophilia. In this phenomenon, people attribute human qualities including gender, names, and emotions to inanimate objects. It allows them to carry out a romantic relationship with them. The term came to light when 45-year-old American Carol Santa Fe made headlines for marrying a train station.