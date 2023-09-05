Watch: This Woman's Basket Earrings With Popcorns Are The Latest Food-fashion Fusion

The Internet, a place always teeming with innovative ideas and daring experiments, has brought forth an intriguing fusion that has set the foodies abuzz. In a world where Fanta meets Maggi, and Turkish ice cream defies gravity, a viral Instagram video has introduced us to a unique blend of jewellery and our favourite snack- popcorn. Yes, you read that correctly – popcorn earrings. It may sound unusual at first, but this unconventional combination has captured the imagination of countless internet users. The short clip that has taken social media by storm features eye-catching basket-shaped earrings filled to the brim with real popcorn, sparking a craze that’s resonating with food enthusiasts.

The video that initiated this trend was shared on an Instagram account. In the video, two women are travelling on a bus. What immediately draws our attention is one of the women’s earrings. We can see the woman on the left side, donning large, basket-shaped earrings, each brimming with real popcorn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmaline Phitchayaamorn (@emmaline_amorn)

To clear all doubts, the other woman, seemingly her friend, even picks a piece of popcorn from the earring and eats it.

The now-viral reel has garnered over five million views on Instagram. Social media users have flocked to its comments section, proving how amazing and innovative they have found it. Some viewers expressed their desire to try wearing these earrings to the movies, while others enthusiastically declared they would definitely don such quirky accessories.

One admirer of the earrings wrote, “Let’s buy these earrings…they seem very handy to carry food whenever and wherever we want."

Another one asked, “Where can I buy this?"

While this is the latest happening in the world of food-jewellery fusion, it is definitely not the first one. Earlier this year, in January, another video in which a woman was seen using edible items as wearables or jewellery, on her wedding day went viral.

In this video, also shared on Instagram, a bride confidently showcases her unique fashion sense by decorating her long braid with different kinds of chocolates, instead of any flowers or jewellery. Her brain consists of chocolates such as KitKat, 5 Star, Ferrero Rocher and Milky Bar among others. She is also flaunting other items made of toffees and chocolates including her earrings, necklace and hair accessory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

These amusing trends surely display creativity and express people’s readiness to embrace these bizarre yet unique ideas. Would you be tempted to own a pair of these popcorn earrings or chocolate jewellery? Take your love for food to the next level with these quirky yet irresistible accessories.