Watch: This Woman's Mind Blowing Hack To Spread Butter On Bread Is Viral

Bread and butter are one of the most common breakfasts. Children as well as adults often eat the dish before they head out of their homes. Usually, people use a butter knife or the backside of a spoon to spread the butter. Many keep butter in the fridge, which eventually turns into rock-hard clumps. As a result, it fails to spread on the bread. But, what if we tell you that you have been spreading butter wrong all along? Yes. A simple yet genius butter-spreading hack on Tik Tok has whipped up a storm on the Internet, leaving social media users questioning themselves.

The video was dropped by a Tikok user having the username amysharp91. The woman’s unique yet convenient way of spreading butter on her bread is something to learn from. The video was recorded by the woman’s boyfriend. To use this hack, you have to buy butter cubes first that come in small packets. What the woman did was she took a fork and pierced the butter packet with it.

Four holes were made in the packet. Next, the woman squeezed the packet of butter in half. Quite interestingly, from the already-made holes, spirals of butter started coming out, and it automatically deposited on the bread. It looked almost like a swirly ice cream, falling on a cone. With the butter now on the bread, you can easily spread it with a butter knife or a spoon and say goodbye to the struggle.

The Tik Tok video was quick to grab the eyeballs of the Internet population. They flooded the comments with amusing reactions. Some even agreed with the woman’s method of spreading butter on the bread. Others lauded her for her amazing trick. The video is currently gaining much traction on the short-form video streaming application.

It is advisable to not keep butter inside the fridge under freezing temperatures. Research claims that long exposure to freezing conditions can make the butter go rancid, slowing the oxidation process. Hence, butter should always be kept at normal room temperature as it will be easier for you to use the item whenever needed.