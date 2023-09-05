Watch: Thunderstorms From Plane Look Like Nature's Fireworks In The Sky

When we think of a thunderstorm, the first thing that comes to our minds is the dark clouds, lightning, powerful winds, and heavy rain as the storm approaches. But have you ever wondered how this scene would appear from an airplane? Well, if not, this video here offers a spectacular glimpse. A viral video circulating on the internet captures a mesmerising moment from a plane cruising at 35,000 feet.

The footage begins with a view of a plane preparing for takeoff. As the video unfolds, it reveals astonishing bolts of lightning illuminating the entire sky. This electrifying display of thunder and lightning has left viewers on social media in a state of awe. The captivating video, shared by an Instagram user, came with a caption that read, “Ever wondered how thunderstorms at 35,000 feet look like?"

The video’s caption perfectly describes the spectacle: “Literally fireworks in the sky." Take a look at the video here:

This post was originally shared on June 8 and has achieved an impressive 3,77,000 views. Several viewers were so enthralled by the video that they felt compelled to share their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

A person wrote, “Imagine your horoscope say be careful today…. And on your flight you see this."

Another individual humorously added, “People living in the clouds are having a house party."

“I have had the chance to witness it once and only once till date, and that too on a ghost flight. My flight soared above the storm, and the lightning just under the belly of the plane was something out of this world," added one of the users.

“Flying in this would be so good- every 2 seconds your heart is like oh were still alive? Okay cool," read a comment.

Just a few days ago, passengers aboard a flight bound for Europe were treated to a mesmerising display of the Northern Lights. The video was shared by Vincent Ledvina, who is a Professional Aurora Chaser, as per his Instagram bio. In his narration, he recounted dedicating an entire night of his flight to Europe to capture the mesmerising Northern Lights. As the plane glided over Canada, he witnessed a spectacular view of the enchanting aurora.

Later in the video, it showcases the stunning sight of brilliant green lights shimmering right alongside the plane’s wing.