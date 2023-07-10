Watch: Tiger And Tractor Spotted Together, Can They Co-Exist?

Tigers are considered one of the fiercest animals in the jungle. They are known for their agility, strength and incredible hunting skills. The big cats are still admired for their majestic beauty. Now, a video of a tiger casually strolling in a farm field with a tractor passing nearby has gone viral. The clip, which was shared on Twitter, opens to a tiger walking through the farm fields. We can see a man on a tractor in the background. A few seconds later, we can see another group of men standing at a distance. Both look unbothered by each other’s presence.

The text attached to the video read, “Tractors and tigers coexisting…That’s the strength on which our tiger population grew when it is getting decimated in other tiger land countries.”

Tractors & tigers coexisting…That’s the strength on which our tiger population grew when it is getting decimated in other tiger land countries. Via Ramesh Pandey pic.twitter.com/a9dedh7vzs — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 9, 2023

The viral clip has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter.

While a user called it an encroachment, another questioned about the encroaching who and by whom.

That look like encroachment to me— Cheeseburger (@CryptoQuill) July 10, 2023

Coexistence or encroachment?— SanjayLalwani 🌍🚴 (@i_SanjayLalwani) July 9, 2023

A user wondered whether the farmer knew about the tiger’s presence and also called him a daredevil if he was aware.

So the farmer knows there is a tiger around? That’s daredevilry— ASAP (@aniketsapre) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, a person said, “Tiger is not born man eater. Even if it shows aggression, it’s a mock. It’s a construct. It’s time to set the right narrative about the true nature of tiger. It’s important when tigers are increasing and dispersing in new areas. Here is an example.”

Tiger is not born man eater. Even if it shows aggression, it’s a mock. It’s a construct. It’s time to set the right narrative about the true nature of tiger. It’s important when tigers are increasing and dispersing in new areas. Here is an example. pic.twitter.com/U5KId7bZ3V— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 9, 2023

As per the PTI report, the population of Tigers has gone up in the Shivalik Hills-Gangetic Plains Landscape in Central India and the Sundarbans.