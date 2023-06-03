CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Tiger Holds On To A Tourist Bus During Jungle Safari; 'Scary,' Says The Internet
Watch: Tiger Holds On To A Tourist Bus During Jungle Safari; 'Scary,' Says The Internet

June 03, 2023

Delhi, India

As soon as the bus crossed the tigers, they started moving towards it.

In the video, tigers chase a bus but none of the passengers seemed frightened as the bus was properly caged.

Don’t we all want to see tigers when we are on a jungle safari? But imagine the same animal started following you in the middle of your safari. One such video has come to light where a bunch of tigers can be seen following a tourist bus during the safari.

The video has been posted by the Twitter handle of @Bellaasays2 which also wrote, “Scary or crazy." In this clip, the bus carrying several tourists is passing by the tigers on the safari. As soon as it crosses them, the tigers start moving towards the bus. After this, one of them holds on to the bus and starts moving with it. But none of the passengers seemed frightened as the bus was properly caged. See the video here:

The video has received more than 76,000 views on Twitter. The comment section under this is flooded with people’s mixed reactions. One of the social media fans commented, “Adventure- not for the weak," while another other user commented, “That’s how zoos should be. Humans are inside the cage and not the other way round." A third user also wrote, “God…they think it’s Meals on Wheels…"

A similar incident was reported a few months ago at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. A group of tourists, who were on a four-wheeler jeep during a safari, experienced a nightmare when an angry tiger suddenly charged at them while they were taking pictures. See the video here:

    The tourists can be heard screaming as the tiger roars at them in the viral video. This video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official named Susanta Nanda.

