Watch: Tiger Hunts Turtle In Lake At Ranthambore National Park

The wild cats of the jungles often tackle prey twice their size. However, sometimes, they make do with small prey as well. Recently, a video went viral which showed a tiger ferociously attacking a turtle with all its might. The video was recorded by a professional photographer and the way the tiger hunted the reptile will leave you completely shocked. The post has garnered quite the attention on the internet as users call the video “epic" and “rare".

Professional wildlife photographer, Jayanth Sharma shared the video of the tiger, named Arrowhead, hunting its prey. The footage revealed the predator spotting a turtle in the lake. The reptile quickly tries to save itself by swimming away, but the tiger swiftly runs into the water to grab it before it has the opportunity to retract in its shell. It caught hold of the flesh and brought it out of the lake. The video ends with still photos from the hunt which brilliantly capture each movement of the wild cat.

The now-viral clip is from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It has already amassed more than one million views on Instagram. Sharing the clip, Jayanth Sharma wrote, “Arrowhead this afternoon in Ranthambore National Park.”

Many users at first thought that Arrowhead was hunting a crocodile in the lake water. A few were absolutely in awe of the footage and appreciated the efforts of the photographer. Some even showed concern towards the health of the predator.

A social media user wrote, “Epic! Mind-blowing clip." An individual joked and commented, “What? Turtle? Why did it have to run so much? I thought it was hunting crocodiles." Another user wrote, “Difficult to identify her immediately. Doesn’t look good. I hope she gets back in shape soon. Painful to see her like this.” A few even tried to guess that the prey was a “soft-shelled turtle".