Watch: Tiger Saves Zookeeper From Leopard, Internet's Heart Is Full

Zookeepers or animal specialists have one of the most exciting yet dangerous jobs. They not only spend time with the wild animals that many people only get to see from a distance. A video from 2015 resurfaced on the internet of a zookeeper being saved by a tiger from getting attacked by a Leopard in an enclosure. The viral clip shared on Twitter opens with a zookeeper petting a white lioness and giving her belly rubs.

In the video, there are various types of wild cats seen in the enclosure chilling even afar you may notice the Tiger lying down behind the zookeeper. After a few frames, a leopard can be seen sprinting towards the man, but the Tiger acted quickly and with its agility, he stopped it in the mid-way. The leopard then jumped and ended up on the ground near the zookeeper and Tiger can be seen growling at it.

The Zookeeper scolded the leopard for charging and thanked the tiger for saving him from the possible attack.

The caption of the video read: “Tiger saves man from a leopard attack.”

Watch the video here:

Tiger saves man from a leopard attack pic.twitter.com/bI6o8IMmeL— B&S (@_B___S) May 24, 2023

Tiger saves man from a leopard attack pic.twitter.com/bI6o8IMmeL— B&S (@_B___S) May 24, 2023

The micro-blogging site users have reacted to the video. One of the users said, “Tiger said ‘no one touches the belly rub man. He is special."

Tiger really said “no one touch the belly rub man. He is special" https://t.co/JBhrlff2FY— Tak (@TakGoUp) May 26, 2023

Another person commented, “Tiger knew way ahead of time it was coming - look at 0:45 seconds on the video. The tiger sensed it. The leopard pretended to be cool.”

tiger knew way ahead of time it was coming - look at 0:45 seconds on the video. tiger sensed it. leopard pretended to be cool. https://t.co/PN5uooFFFp— sargo (@SargoSays) May 26, 2023

One more user added, “Looks like he just wanted some attention/to play and not necessarily eat him.”

Looks like he just wanted some attention/to play and not necessarily eat him https://t.co/fNdVi5VzWX— . (@YaFaveNot) May 25, 2023

top videos

The video has gained 11.5 million views since it was shared on the social media platform.

According to The Sun, the video is of animal conservationist Eduardo Serio playing with a group of lions at the Black Jaguar White Tiger sanctuary in Mexico. The leopard that attacked Eduardo is named Dharma and the tiger’s name is Aztlan.