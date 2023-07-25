Watch: Toddler, Almost Strangled While Playing With Mother’s Scarf, Saved In Nick Of Time

A shocking clip in which a toddler almost lost her life while playing with her mother’s dupatta has surfaced on the Internet. The clip, which has been shared on Instagram, shows this spine-chilling incident. The clip opens with a baby girl playing on the bed with some of the objects lying there. Suddenly, she picks up her mother’s dupatta and puts it on her face. As seen in the clip, the baby starts gasping for breath and moves her arms and legs fervently.

Her mother is busy with makeup and completely oblivious to what is happening to the baby. At one point, it felt that the baby would lose her life; but then, fortunately, she removed the cloth from her face. Then she again puts the cloth on her face and is about to choke to death when her mother arrives in time. Fortunately, she sees the baby girl and quickly removes the piece of cloth from her face and hugs her affectionately.

One of the social media users asked how many were praying that the mother of the toddler arrives quickly. Another was infuriated over the negligent attitude of the mother and wrote that she should have not left the child alone. One user commented that people are unnecessarily blaming the mother for the child’s condition. This user wrote that the mother’s careless act is not justified at all, but they should not call her names. She ends the comment by writing that no mother wants to harm her children.

A similar incident occurred in Assam’s Golaghat district, Moukhowa area, in April, where a boy was strangled while playing with his mother’s dupatta, when no one was there in the house. The minor, who was identified as Julfiq Ahmed (12), a student of class 6, lost his life. According to the reports, his neck was wrapped in his mother’s veil and he got strangled. Julfiq was brought to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital after the event by a family member. He was proclaimed dead on arrival.