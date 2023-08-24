Watch: Toddler’s Neck Gets Stuck As Mother Accidentally Rolls Up Car Window

Being a parent, especially to a toddler, is a tough job as it requires you to be constantly vigilant. Recently, a shocking incident proved the same. In a viral clip, a mother can be seen accidentally putting her child’s life at risk. Due to the prompt response of people around her, the child was saved. The video has garnered much attention and lays emphasis on the need to be more watchful of young kids. The clip shows a baby in the backseat of a car. The mother rolled the window up without checking up on her baby.

On the other side of the car, the camera captured the baby sticking its neck out of the window. When the car window started closing, the baby’s neck got stuck in it. The little one could not even make a noise and stayed like that for half a minute. Luckily, someone spotted the child and people nearby instantly rushed to help them. The baby finally got its neck out of the window.

The caption read, “Mom didn’t notice her kid’s neck was caught in the car window.” The video amassed 4.5 million views on Twitter. The 28-second video clip left the internet sighing with relief and questioned the mother’s parenting. Many pointed out that the window could have been rolled down with the push of a button as well.

A user commented, “Why didn’t they just use the button to put down the window?”

Another user wrote, “Terrible parenting.”

A comment read, “I know they were in panic mode, but why didn’t she just start the car & let it down?”

An individual wrote, “She’s a strong girl, I know parents can’t be everywhere but try as much as possible to check on your toddler.”

Had there been a little delay, things could have taken a turn for the worse. The video serves as a lesson for every parent to be hawk-eyed with their little ones. Experts suggest that whenever parents are driving with a child, they need to make sure to step out of the vehicle with the child and not leave them alone in there.