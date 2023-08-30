Watch: Traditional Method Of Storing Paddy In Udupi

While the advancements in technology can be seen spreading in urban areas, in some parts of rural India, people still choose to follow traditional methods. One such beautiful example of the villagers in Udupi, Karnataka, following the traditional method of storing paddy in stacks of hay has surfaced on the internet, leaving social media users impressed. While in many parts of India, people have now resorted to storing paddy in containers after cultivation, Udupi people seem to be still practising the conventional rice storing method.

The fairly interesting video was dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 26 on the official handle of Visit Udupi. “Traditional way of storing rice in Udupi,” read the caption. The recorded visual footage opens to show a man, presumably a native of Udupi binding a bunch of hay sticks together, all of which are once again wrapped by a thread made of hay. He successfully places all the hay stacks around, keeping an opening in the middle, and enters inside the opening to make the opening wider.

Traditional way of storing rice in Udupi 🌾©️ ig: maddybyndoor pic.twitter.com/QeOQIVPOJs— Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi) August 26, 2023

In the following method, the man pours a basket filled with huge quantities of paddy into the opening. Although the opening might look narrow, it is made in such a way that it has the ability to store enough paddy. After the man repeats the process of pouring paddy one more time, he uses a tool to adjust it inside. Then one by one, he goes on to tie the hay sticks in a criss-cross manner using a rope, to shut the mouth of the opening. He then beats the haysticks repeatedly to even them out.

After tying the thick rope from all sides, the man continues to use a blunt tool and evens out the rough corners or protruding hays, removing the ones that are not needed. After everything is complete it takes the shape of an oval-shaped hay paddy storage container, but it is naturally made.

Social media users were quick to react to the video in the comments. While one of them wrote, “Good to know that these traditional ways of Rice are being stocked. Quiet common across Mangaluru, Udupi, and surroundings,” another quipped, “Not only in Udupi but in my native place Sawantwadi, Konakan region, Maharashtra also the process is exactly same to store rice and ragi. I guess all coastal regions irrespective of linguistic diversity have more or less similar methods of storage.” A third individual called the process to be “Very sustainable and nature-friendly.”

