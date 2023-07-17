Watch: Trekkers Perform Sit-ups As Punishment For Trying To Reach Dudhsagar Falls

A group of trekkers was made to do sit-ups by the Railway Police for flouting safety guidelines at the Dudhsagar waterfalls. Goa Police, the forest department and Railways have banned trekking to the falls after heavy rainfall. The trekkers were punished for deboarding a train before the scheduled halt, crossing tracks and entering the prohibited spot. A video of trekkers doing sit-ups is being shared on social media. The Dudhsagar waterfalls are a big tourist attraction in the monsoon when the Western Ghats are at their majestic best.

The falls are formed by the Mandovi river in Goa’s Sanguem district. The Dudhsagar falls, located around 60 km from the state capital Panaji, are extremely close to the railway tracks on the Belgaum-Vasco Da Gama rail route.

On Sunday, hundreds of trekkers were seen walking on the railway tracks post which the Southwestern Railway issued a warning against doing so on Twitter. The department tweeted, “We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from WITHIN your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offense under Section 147, 159 of the Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains."

The South Western Railway continued, “De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to cooperate & follow rules laid down for your own safety."

Upon watching the clip, many Twitter users deemed the action of the officers justified and a great example to avoid such an occurrence again. A user said it was “Much needed."

Another added, “This is required before the mishap occurs once instructions are given for not going near waterfall."

One user agreed with the punishment given by the Railway Police and wrote, “Keep punishing the defaulters and chaotic hill visitors. They should behave properly and ensure discipline. Keep the pressure ON."

The trekkers have been taking trains that pass near the Dudhsagar waterfalls as roads leading to the scenic area have been closed off owing to heavy pour.