Watch: Two Bikers Perform Dangerous Stunts, One Of Them Rams A Car

The Internet is full of all kinds of videos, some interesting, others not so much. From cute pet videos to people performing stunts on bikes, we have seen it all there. Recently, an Instagram page named Wheeliefeed, popular for posting car and bike videos, has shared a video, which is now going viral. The video shows two boys performing stunts on their bikes before one rammed a car and disappeared from the frame.

The 5-second video has been recorded by people, probably the friends of the stunt performers, sitting inside a car. While posting the video, the user wrote, “Bro disappears like flash”. The video has received over 55 million views within just a few days and the comments section has been filled with people’s reactions.

One of them wrote, “I can’t believe people are laughing at this, this is a life or death situation.” Another wrote, “The comment section thinking they are funny is the worst thing ever.” One more said, “For those asking if he’s dead, I watched frame by frame. He got decapitated by the handlebars.”

“On a normal day I see at least 3 people die on Instagram reels,” says another.

Earlier, three motorists were arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi for endangering passengers while executing motorbike stunts. After a video of their unsuccessful stunt attempts went viral, the three guys, Maheshwaran, Gopalakrishnan, and Hari Prasad were arrested for aggressive driving and endangering commuters. The trio performed a stunt in which one of them attempted to stand on a moving bike while crossing a bus stop, but they lost their balance and crashed to the ground.