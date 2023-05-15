Watch: Two Men Try To Click Pictures With Tiger, Here's What Happened Next

There are ample videos of people clicking photos and videos with wild animals on social media platforms, some of them are sweet, funny or dangerous. It is very common in South Asian countries to click pictures with Tigers, leopards, and lions at a zoo where the wild cats are chained for safety purposes. Now a video of two men trying to click pictures with a tiger has surfaced on the internet.

The video shows two men sitting behind the chained tiger in an enclosure as their friend clicked the pictures. We can also see a wooden stick being continuously poked near the tiger’s face, irritating the tiger. The tiger first tries to ignore but the next moment, it roars, scaring the two men immediately. They can be then seen rushing towards the exit in a haste to be safe from the angry tiger. After coming out of the enclosure, one of them kneels and bows to thank God for saving him. The other man can be seen in shock and crying while scolding his mate.

Meanwhile, the tiger watches them rushing towards the exit.

Watch the video here:

Kheench meri photo….😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/FRZeJBD7gD— Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) May 13, 2023

The micro-blogging site users have reacted to the video with multiple laughing emojis in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, “Tiger was like ‘What’s with these two guys?’”

Tiger was like “what’s with these two guys”— Kapil Joshi (@kapiljoshi79) May 13, 2023

Another person said, “Enough thrill for a lifetime.”

Enough of thrill for lifetime— lIvElOnGnFo (@sm91645) May 13, 2023

top videos

The video has been seen by more than 93,000 users since it was shared.

Earlier, a video of a man trying to pet a tiger in a zoo in Mexico ended up being mauled by it. After the incident, he refused the medics to amputate his mauled hand. During his treatment, he died from a massive heart attack.