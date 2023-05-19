Watch: Unaware Of Real Father, Woman Celebrates Baby Shower With Two Men

Embracing motherhood is one of the purest joys of life. Usually, parents of the yet-to-be-born child celebrate a baby shower, where a party is held for the mother and all their friends and relatives bring gifts and congratulate her on the arrival of the baby. However, a video is going viral on social media where a mother is seen celebrating her baby shower, and there are two fathers beside her in the video.

The video was shared by an account named @starringsara. It was reported that the Instagram account belonged to a foreign actor and comedian. In the video, it was reported that a woman was seen embracing her baby bump during her baby shower. Along with that, there were two men who were seen next to her enjoying themselves and having a great time. She captioned the video, “At least they both supporting it #blessed #family #love"

According to reports, it was found that the woman had a relationship with both of them and was confused about the father of her child. As a result, she decided to have both guys as the fathers of the child. It seemed from the video that both the guys were aware that the woman was dating them, and they also seemed happy to attend the baby shower function as fathers.

People had different reactions after watching the video. While some congratulated them, others trolled them. One of the users wrote, “It’s her life. She did what was right for her." Another user jokingly commented, “What if both of them do not turn out to be the child’s fathers?" However, there have been many people who have called the situation a perfect example of mutual understanding. Currently, the video has gone viral on social media and has received 7.9 million views so far. It has also gotten more than 3 lakh likes.

Reportedly, the original account that uploaded the video was not found. All the information was gathered from the caption that was written on the video.