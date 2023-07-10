Watch: US' Crazy Car Launch Where Vehicles Are Driven Off The Cliff

Social media is a fascinating place, packed with entertaining videos and pictures. It often houses breathtaking stunt sequences that leave the viewers amazed. A digital creator named Dylan Dickey has shared a similar intriguing clip that shows a unique car launch. The clip opens with a massive truck thrown off a cliff. The vehicle shatters into pieces the moment it collapses on the ground. Viewers sitting on the ground at a safe distance are stunned by this scenario and watch it in amazement. Some of them are also recording the entire incident on their mobile cameras, while one user is also heard shouting in excitement. After the truck, numerous cars are thrown off from the clip and the viewers enjoy every bit of it. Two of the cars are launched with such a massive force that they end up collapsing and sinking in the nearby pond as well. Viewers are heard cheering and clapping for the incident. The National Flag of the US can also be seen in many parts of the clip. “CAR LAUNCH 2023 COMPILATION!!!” reads the caption. This video has garnered 11.3 million views.

Social media users were infuriated over the incident and criticised these actions by the American people. One of the users commented, “How is it possible that Americans went to the moon?” Others were also concerned about the vehicles being plunged into the river. Another user came up with an explanation of this action by the Americans. He said that they have been doing this for over 20 years because they can’t do fireworks, fearing that it will start fires. The user wrote further that the water is not a freshwater source and is a man-made pond. According to the user, it is made to keep vehicles from rolling into the ground.

Dylan Dickey, who shared the previous video, also came up with a drone shot of the car launch. This shot offers a more close-up view of the cars that are flung off the clip.

This video has received more than 20,000 views and counting.