Watch: US Man Jumps Into Frozen Lake To Rescue Dog, Internet Is Emotional

We often find videos of people interacting with animals in different conditions and ways. While some of these videos are gruesome and do not end well, others are rather heartwarming where people risk their lives to save the animal. One such video of a man jumping in a frozen lake to save someone else’s dog has surfaced on Instagram and people can’t keep their emotions to themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Jason Skidgel from Colorado, USA, jumped into a frozen lake when he saw a dog stuck in there. The video was posted by Good News Movement on Instagram a couple of days ago and the caption described the turn of events. One of Jason’s friends, Holly Morphew, wrote the caption and said, “Yesterday my friend and I went for a walk around Sloan’s Lake. We saw a dog take off from the opposite side of the lake full speed ahead chasing geese. We watched in horror knowing the ice would soon run out. It did, and the dog went down into the lake.” They called 911 but they weren’t sure that the rescue would arrive in time to be able to save the dog.

They then saw a man take his clothes off and jump into the frozen water. The man was none other than Jason who knew that he needed to be in and out of the water within 2 and a half minutes. Fortunately for him, the dog understood Jason’s call to keep moving forward and made its way to him after which they both safely came out of the water. He and the dog have both recovered.

The video went viral with more than 21 lakh views and over 1.37 lakh likes. More than 1,400 people have commented on it so far.

top videos

A user wrote, “A husky is capable of running an entire day pulling weight, it would have been fine with its energy reserves to get itself to safety. The best practice is never to jump into the water to save a dog, especially icy water. The risk of the human dying is higher, and the dog survives. Please do not jump into dangerous water to save a dog.”

Another user wrote, “Oh my god, I cried big tears on this! Thank you to that man for saving a dog that’s not even his! I love him for that!”