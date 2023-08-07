Watch: US Man Rescued from Sinking Boat In Atlantic Ocean After 35 Hours

A man was successfully rescued after being stranded on a partly sunken boat in the Atlantic Ocean for approximately 35 hours. The boat’s location was about 12 miles away from the coast of Florida. According to a news release by the US Coast Guard, the man named Charles Gregory was rescued by boat crews, prompted by an aircrew’s sighting about 12 nautical miles offshore on Saturday morning.

In a gripping rescue video shared by the Coast Guard on Twitter, Charles can be seen seated in the waterlogged boat as its front end dips beneath the ocean’s surface, just before the crew successfully pulled him to safety. The sequence of events began on Friday, August 4 around 4 AM, when Charles was last observed departing from the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp in a Jon boat. He was out on a fishing excursion off the shores of St. Augustine before encountering an unexpected turn of events. The rising tide caught him off guard, causing waves to batter his 12-foot Jon boat, a lightweight, flat-bottomed vessel, and subsequently throwing him into the water. Although Charles managed to pull himself back onto the boat after his fall, he found himself rapidly carried out to sea.

Take a look at the video here:

During a conversation with CNN on Sunday, Charles Gregory’s father, Raymond Gregory revealed that over the course of nearly two days, the 25-year-old struggled to endure the Florida sun while clinging to his partially submerged boat. Amid this harrowing ordeal, he not only encountered sharks but also endured jellyfish stings. “He was scared to death. He said he’s had more conversations with God in that 30 hours than he’s had his whole life,” Raymond added.

As the tide carried Charles further into the sea, he fought tenaciously to cling onto the boat and survive the harsh exposure to direct sunlight. Further, Raymond told how Charles resorted to desperate measures, even using his swimming trunks as a makeshift signal to flag down nearby boats and aircraft.

“At night being sunburnt, and the wind would be blowing, he said it was freezing cold out there in that water,” Raymond Gregory told CNN.

Currently, Charles Gregory is at home, recuperating. Raymond Gregory said, “He’s exhausted, he’s dehydrated and is suffering from Rhabdomyolysis”.

Rhabdomyolysis is a condition where damaged muscle breaks down and releases muscle cell contents into the bloodstream. This condition can be exacerbated by dehydration, as cautioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Severe sunburn, bruises, and bites have rendered Charles immobile and bedridden, yet his father assured him that he is expected to recover. Raymond Gregory expressed his relief at having his son back and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the search teams and the community for Charles’ safe return.