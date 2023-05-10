Watch: US Woman's Unique Pregnancy Surprise To Husband Is Viral

Becoming parents is such a special moment for a couple and we have seen many videos on the internet that show such surprising revelations about welcoming a newborn. One such video has surfaced online that shows a wife surprising her husband with this news.

According to a report in The Sun, Jasmine Chiswell from Los Angeles, US, with her husband Maverick did what all TikTok influencers do best. She vlogged her husband’s reaction to her positive pregnancy test. Sharing the same on TikTok, she tried to hide her pregnancy kit in her husband’s bowl of ice cream. The ice cream tub was filled with chocolate sauce, strawberries, and wafers. She wrote, “Telling my husband I’m pregnant."

Jasmine swiftly inserted the pregnancy test into the centre and covered it with ice cream. She then passed it to her husband, who started having the delightful ice cream from the tub. Jasmine said, “It’s extra sweet and they put a nice little new extra surprise in there for you." Maverick, suspicious of her assertions, replied, “That makes me not want to eat it, what the hell is in here?"

But she persisted and he reached the kit, at which point he inquired, “Is this a wafer?” before pulling it out and eating the ice cream off it. Stunned by his actions, Jasmine yelled “Maverick,” and he quickly comprehended what she meant.

As he discovered, he began to gag before turning to the camera and adding, “Well, at least you’re pregnant." While sharing the video, Jasmine wrote, “The sweetest but maybe the grossest pregnancy surprise…I can’t believe he ATE THAT!"

The video has now gone viral, with over seven million views and over 6,30,000 likes, although it appears that many people were disappointed by the pregnancy announcement. Social media users have flooded the comments section as well. One of them wrote, “That’s sick." Another commented, “I would’ve puked." One more said, “This is outrageous like congrats but WHAT." A fourth user felt so offended that he wrote, “I’d leave. Immediate divorce.”

