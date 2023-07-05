Watch Video: Can You Spot The Perfectly-camouflaged Reptile In This Clip?

Wildlife is full of wonderful surprises. Every animal is gifted with a set of power it seems, which helps them survive in the wild. Some can fly, some run extremely fast, while some can spit poison or have a shell on their body. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet that is the perfect example of camouflage. At first look, you may even face difficulty in spotting the animal, but look carefully and see if you can find the creature hidden in the picture. The video opens with a stick, which can be seen being moved and rotated. After a few seconds, you will be able to spot a movement and finally make out the small reptile that has perfectly camouflaged in it. If your eyesight is sharp, you will be able to see the creature right away.

As per the Instagram account, this particular reptile is a gecko. The video has garnered around 1 million views on Instagram.

The clip was uploaded on Instagram by Frank Payne, who is a former zookeeper and breeder of exceptional lizards, as per his bio. His caption read, “One of the mossy leaf-tailed geckos (Uroplatus sikorae) produced here last season. They have some of the best camouflage in the animal kingdom! I don’t have any available but hopefully will in the future as I set myself up to increase production of this incredible species this year.”

Social media was completely taken by surprise after seeing this clip. Many shared that they could not see the gecko until it moved. Few others marvelled at the concept of evolution. One user wrote, “That’s incredible!! The first time I watched I couldn’t see it until it moved right at the end, on the second view I can see now closer to its head he moves a bit. Wow just wow!!” Another one wrote, “Awesome adaptation.” One more commented, “Wow! Camouflage perfection.”

Frank Payne recently shared a video of baby toad-headed agamas and scorpion-tailed geckos indulging in an insect feast in an enclosure. The internet called them “cute” and one even said, “Oh I love these dudes.”

