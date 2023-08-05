Watch: Video Of A Woman Getting Her Face Shaved In A Salon Goes Viral

The Internet brings us bizarre videos often as many people love to post themselves doing something unusual. One such video going viral on social media shows a girl getting her face shaved at a salon. The 15-second clip shows a girl sitting in a salon. She has shaving cream on her face and the barber is giving her a shave, the same way he would have shaved a man’s beard. He uses the same blade that is used for men.

Towards the end of the video, the young woman gets up with a satisfactory expression on her face. The clip was posted on Twitter, which is now going viral. The tweet said, “Badlav prakriti ka niyam hai,” which translates to, “Change is the rule of nature” and it refers to the unique situation in the video.

The video has left many users surprised and amused. One comment read, “Maari chhori chhoron se kam hai ke?”

Another user said, “Badlav hote rehna chahiye,” which translates to, “Change should keep happening.”

A third comment read, “A laughing scene.”

Many users commented through laughing and shock emojis on the video.

Another similar video had gone viral last year on TikTok, in which a woman revealed that she shaved her face regularly. She claimed that shaving daily is good for skin, as it removes dead skin cells and oils from the face, and helps in applying make-up more smoothly. She said, “That’s what I feel like really helps maintain my skin, because it doesn’t carry any bacteria.” She further revealed that there were health reasons for her to resort to shaving.