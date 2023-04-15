Watch: Video Of Animals Reuniting With Their Owner Will Melt Your Heart

There is no greater joy than reuniting with your loved one. This applies both to humans and animals. Often on the Internet, we come across videos that show pets reuniting with their owners after being separated from them for a long time. It might be a lost dog meeting its master after days of being away from them, or a cat that can be seen brushing its body against its owner affectionately after finally being reunited. Such videos seem to melt our hearts, regardless whether you are an animal lover or not.

Walking along similar lines, a heartwarming video was dropped on YouTube, which beautifully captures the priceless reactions of pet animals, getting reunited with their owners after a prolonged period of separation. The visual clip opens with a lioness running up to its owner and jumping on him, to greet him. They share a warm hug and the lion starts licking the man’s face in sheer delight.

In the following clip, we see an army dog sprinting in delight after it saw its owner, an army officer, inside the airport premises. It can be assumed from the video that the dog and its pet parent separated while on the battlefield when the commando got injured. To double the excitement among users, just a few minutes into the video we see two elephants wade across the waters and meeting with a man, who welcomes them with open arms, petting the jumbos.

That’s not the end. Serving a treat for the eyes, another short clip embedded with the 11-minute long video captures a Chimpanzee lying on the lap of a woman, as she leaves no stone unturned to show the mammal how much she missed it. The chimpanzee also gives a peck to the woman. Not just these, but you will be equally amazed to see that a hippopotamus too can be quite affectionate towards humans. One shown in the video wiggles its tiny ears upon catching the sight of its beloved human.

The now-viral YouTube clip is filled with many more such endearing moments between animals and humans that will definitely put a smile on your face.

The comment section was equally delightful to read. One user wrote, “Love expressed by animals is like love expressed by children - pure and unadulterated”. Another noted, “Oh dear. Tears. When an animal, especially an animal living in the wild, shows that much love and trust in a human you know the world isn’t such a bad place after all.”

So far, the video has amassed over 11 million views and counting.

Read all the Latest News here