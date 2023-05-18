Watch: Video Of 'Water' Dish With Antarctica Ice As Garnish Goes Viral

Social media is full of videos of various food recipes — from drool-worthy dishes to bizarre foods. There are even videos of people improvising a recipe to their liking, be it butter chicken or pasta. But have you ever heard of “new and improved water”?

Digital content creator Zachary Neman shared a recipe, which he likes to call “Water 2.0”. The internet was left in splits after seeing this hilarious video of the chef and it has garnered 14.2 million views to date.

Zachary Neman uploaded a video on Instagram, preparing this new dish with water. He uses tap water, crushed ice, block ice and Antarctica ice as a garnish for ingredients. He can be heard saying that he knows there are a lot of recipes out there, but this is how he likes his water. He then proceeds to guide his followers to make the recipe.

He takes one cup of ice and finely chops them into pieces. Next, he heats a pan and adds two tablespoons of lukewarm water along with the chopped ice and stirs it. He then adds 4 cups of fresh ice into the pan and makes sure that the ice cubes do not melt completely. He then pours this concoction into a sealable plastic bag. The chef takes a tub for sous vide (cooking something by vacuum sealing and immersing it in warm water) and fills it with water and proceeds to place the plastic bag in it. He lets it cook for 1.33 hours at 67.5 C.

Zachary then empties the content of the bag into a stand mixer and whisks it at low speed with tap water for water consistency and then further uses a strainer. Finally, the dish is ready and he grates some Antarctic ice for garnish.

He captioned the video, “The New and Improved Water 2.0.” Users bombarded his comments section with their thoughts. One user joked and wrote, “Overcooked.” Another commented, “Thanks but am on a diet.” One more user chimed in and said, “Bro made drinking water look unaffordable.”